Sunny Leone is one personality who speaks her mind and doesn’t regret what she says. The actress – born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, rose eyebrows when she transitioned from being a well-known name in the p*rn industry to starring in Bollywood films. And she made jaws drop when she compared both the industry a while later.

In October 2021, the actress was part of an open mic and while there, she left the audience in splits when she spoke of how similar and how different the two ‘film’ industries are. Read on to know what she said.

When Sunny Leone appeared on the Amazon Prime Video show One Mic Stand, the former adult film actress left viewers blown away with her humour and jaw-dropping statements. During the time she had the mic, Sunny roasted Bollywood to its core by making several statements that are sure to make you laugh as well as raise your eyebrows.

One such statement Sunny Leone made was when she noted the difference between the p*rn industry and Bollywood. In the video shared below, Sunny begins by saying, “But really guys, this is how people think casting happens in adult films. There’s just somebody sitting around and going like ‘Hmmm… nope too fat. Nope – too short. Nope, too dark.’ But really, that’s not what happens, it’s p*rn, not Bollywood.”

Sunny Leone continued, “Bollywood and adult films are very different. In adult films, you know who’s going to screw you…” The actress then continues to laugh letting the audience’s imagination run wild. The video also sees the actress say, “S*xuality in Bollywood is very different. Bollywood is obsessed with water, I mean they think throwing some water on the actress, it’s s*xy. I mean Bollywood and my sabzi guy…” Check out the video here:

