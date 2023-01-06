After being seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen in 2023. SRK will soon mark his comeback with WAR director Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. While fans have been waiting for the superstar to spill his magic on the silver screens, reports of him reuniting with Saif Ali Khan have surfaced.

SRK and Saif shared the screen space together in Nikkhil Advani’s debut film, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film was a box office hit and also starred Preity Zinta in the lead role. Now the duo will reunite after almost 2 decades.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan will soon come together for a project but not as co-stars. Yes, you heard that right! SRK as reportedly signed Nawab to headline his next production venture. The upcoming project is said to be an investigative drama and is tentatively titled as Kartavya.

A report in Peeping Moon reads, “The film is said to be an investigative drama and will star Saif Ali Khan in the role of a cop. It is a suspenseful thriller about a gruesome murder case and has tentatively been titled Kartavya. Pulkit, known for Bose: Dead or Alive, has been brought on board to direct this film, which also stars Sanjay Mishra and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, known for her cop role in the Netflix crime drama Soni. The filmmaker has already started pre-production and will begin shooting in the first week of February.”

Well, this will be the third time Saif Ali Khan will don a cop’s hat. Earlier he turned a police officer for Go Goa Gone and then recently in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He was also seen playing a cop in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

While there’s no official confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement. Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a film together? Tell us in the space below.

