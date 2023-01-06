Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently vacationing together and their videos and pictures are going crazy viral on social media. The couple along with their munchkin Vamika has gone to pray at Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan and their pictures from the same are doing the rounds on the internet and netizens are now reacting to it and trolling them on social media. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures and videos.

Anushka and Virat both enjoy a massive fan following on social media with over 61 million and 230 million followers on Instagram. In the viral videos and pictures, it is their daughter Vamika who is stealing the thunder of her parents with her cute antics and fan pages on the photo-sharing site can’t get enough of her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, for those of you who don’t know, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested the media to not carry out pictures of their daughter and hence, the paps usually avoid clicking or sharing her pictures on Instagram.

In the viral pictures, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are wearing winter clothes and are praying at Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram.

Take a look at their picture and video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗸𝗮 & 𝗩𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗸𝗮 ❤️ (@virushkaxbaby)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “PK me toh baba ki pol khol rahi thi anushka yaha kaise🧐🧐”

Another user commented, “Apne maa baap ke pair chuo vo sachi blessings hai, bahar ye dhog aur show baaji karne ki jarurt nhi pdegi.. Maa baap ka ashirwad le liya usme puri duniya samaa gai..”

A third user commented, “Padhe likhe jahil 🗿🤡”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pictures on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Finally Reacts To Merciless Trolling Due To Rishabh Pant: “People Can’t Treat Us Like Commodity, Can’t Behave Like Gali-Mohalle Ke Log”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News