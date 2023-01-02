Shakira has been making the headlines ever since she announced her split from her ex-husband Gerard Pique (football star) last year. Shakira has been fighting for her custody of her kids. And since then, there were many reports and rumours circulating that the footballer had cheated on the Waka Waka singer. Now, the Hollywood pop singer took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans ‘Happy New Year’, but it seemed she just confirmed that she was cheated on by her ex-husband. Scroll below to find out!

Last year after rumours stirred between Shakira and Gerard, the singer opened up in an interview with Elle that she kept silent about her separation from her ex-husband for the sake of her kids.

A few hours back, Shakira took to her Instagram handle and shared a New Year message for all of her fans. In the picture-text, she wrote, “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side.”

Shakira further added, “Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.” And, it seemed that the singer pointed out the fact that she was cheated on by her ex-husband Gerard Pique through the cryptic post.

As soon as the post was shared, the Shakira fandom came in support of her and poured their love for their favourite singer in the comment section. One such comment can be read as, “The same thing happened to me @shakira, even worse, thank God, family and true friends and oneself, we move on again, and we become more empathetic with all the women who have suffered and had to fight alone, a hug to you and I understand your #mourning.”

