A lot is happening in the DCU camp at the moment. The new leadership under James Gunn and Peter Safran has created waves that refuse to tone down even after a month of them taking some very wild decisions, which also included cutting down Henry Cavill’s future as Clark Kent. Amid all this exist Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman that swiftly moves towards its sequel without brushing shoulders with anything and anyone in the ongoing tug of war. But what if we tell you that this version of Bruce Wayne is crossing paths with Superman now?

It was last year when we saw the release of The Batman that brought Robert Pattinson in the DCU and the realm of Superheroes. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film was set in its own timeline and didn’t run into any other that was ongoing in the DCEU. The film traced Bruce Wayne’s journey just when he was a year old into saving Gotham as the Cape Crusader. But looks like the future is set to bring in more characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. As per the latest update, The Batman timeline has now confirmed the presence of Superman with the mention of his city. This is not in the sequel or any bits from the sets of the movie, but the tie up comic of the film’s universe, written by Paul Dano, who plays The Riddler in the Matt Reeves directorial. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the The Direct, a tie-up comic to The Batman timeline The Rider: Year One written by Paul Dano. It is in the comics that we see a lady standing at the train station in Gotham with a ticket in hand. The ticket in her hand when zoomed has Metropolis as the destination written on it. Now if you know, Metropolis is where Clark Kent resides and that means Superman exists in the Robert Pattinson timeline of the Batman. Check the still from the comic below.

🌃____🚋____🌇 • Metropolis volta a ser citada no universo de The Batman! The Riddler: Year One, tie-in prequel de The Batman, escrita pelo Paul Dano, o Charada do filme! pic.twitter.com/bMCmwb4tdr — Fortɑlezɑ dɑ Solidα̃o (@CentralSuperman) January 1, 2023

Now, there is no surety whether The Batman 2 will feature Superman or not. But the fact that he exists in a tie-up comic at least gives us hope that Matt Reeves’ vision will include some other DC characters joining Robert Pattinson who is yet to even mention anyone else. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Magical Eywa Is Not An Alien Or A God But A Mushroom?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News