Product placement has become a thing now in movies and series. And it seemed to be true when Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’ film Red Notice minted moolah that is beyond anyone’s expectation. In the film, Dwayne and Ryan both of their alcohol brands were in the focus, which helped them get the profit. Red Notice had done a brilliant product placement. Read on to know more about it.

Not only the profit but do you know the amount of money that The Rock earned through this film is twice the salary received from his DC debut movie Black Adam? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to get a more detailed report.

Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot received an immense amount of appreciation from the audience and also calculated millions of views when it first premiered on Netflix. With over 4.2 million streams, Red Notice became one of the most talked about movies released on Netflix in 2021. However, after 100 million streams within 4 weeks of its release, Dwayne Johnson’s brand Tequila Teremana and Ryan Reynolds’ brand Aviation Gin became the prime focus. According to a report in Concave Brand Tracking, in the whole 1 hour 58 minutes of runtime, the products were placed for 28 minutes in the movie.

Well, the brand promotion and the product placement ultimately helped the actors to earn a profit from its surprising $40 million in sales. According to many reports, the actors received $20 million as a salary, however, Dwayne earned a little more as a bonus being one of the producers.

When the movie was released, following its million-dollar business, Dwayne Johnson shared his wish to do a sequel of the film, making it a franchise. He had said, “I would love to do more… it’s up to the audience, so we will see. I will tell you that just based on of reaction so far and what we’ve been able to cull from the audiences, there’s a good chance that we will see a return of this.”

Well, did you see that coming? A brand made Dwayne Johnson earn more than what he earned playing a superhero under the DC universe belt. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

