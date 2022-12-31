DC has been going through some turmoil and the fans have been lashing out at the new Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for making drastic changes. However, in the meantime, there have been quite a few rumours that Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are planning to tie up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, reports are rife that Dwayne Johnson who debuted in DC with Black Adam but got kicked out as fast as a blink is also planning to make an entrance in MCU, and Ryan Reynolds might just be his ticket.

Dwayne’s time as Black Adam lit out as fast as one can even imagine and recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle to let his fans know that he won’t be returning as Black Adam anytime in the future under DC’s belt. So does that mean he is considering making an entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

As reported in We Got This Covered, it seems like Ryan Reynolds might bring Dwayne Johnson to the grounds of the MCU. With Deadpool 3, Ryan is reuniting with director Shawn Levy and old frenemy Hugh Jackman who also were involved in 2021’s Free Guy. And apparently, Dwayne Johnson was also in the movie now, if you can’t remember, we might let it pass. So it might be a possibility that Dwayne Johnson can land a role in Deadpool 3 while joining the rest of the Free Guy team.

A while back, Dwayne Johnson had taken to his Twitter handle and wrote a long note sharing his feelings about leaving DC. An excerpt can be read as, “My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

Well, after Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman chapter 3 getting scrapped, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam getting tanked, DC has unfurled a new phase and fans are not quite happy. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

