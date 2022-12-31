Hollywood’s two of top-most actors Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise do not see each other eye-to-eye and the reasons are never-ending. However, the recent reason has to be the Golden Globes as Brad Pitt’s Babylon got an Oscar nomination over Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick even though it has received a lot of appreciation for it. Now, as per rumours and reports, Tom is quite unhappy with the Oscar nominations. Scroll below to know more about it.

According to an insider, Tom was quite sure that he is going to get the Oscar nomination and also the award for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick as the movie earned a whopping $100 million in the year 2022. However, on the other hand, Brad’s Babylon has received quite a few negative backlashes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Radar Online, a close source revealed that Tom Cruise was expecting to get the Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick. The insider said, “Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn’t even on the list — he totally blew a fuse! This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech.”

The Golden Globes award has been one of the most prestigious award ceremonies that gave recognition to many movies and actors but also has exploded into a lot of controversies. Previously, Tom Cruise had rejected three Golden Globe awards to make a point and take a stand for not showing enough diversity.

The insider even mentioned that the real reason for Tom Cruise getting snubbed has been Brad Pitt’s dirty politics. The source shared, “A lot of people are convinced that’s the real reason he was snubbed. It stinks that Brad, once again, seems to have milked his relationship with the foreign journalists at the Globes to get his own movie — which many consider way inferior to Top Gun — a ton of nods.”

What do you think about Brad Pitt’s Babylon receiving an Oscar nomination over Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick?

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Is Leonardo DiCaprio Really Dating Victoria Lamas? The Actress’ Father Breaks The Silence On Rumours, “She’s Very Smitten But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News