James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is showing superb trending on weekdays and has managed to achieve one more feat at the box office. The magnum opus has managed to score the best Wednesday collections in North America i.e. domestic market by surpassing Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick by a healthy margin. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, we reported how Avatar: The Way Of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. As of now, the film is the second highest-grosser of 2022 globally. It stands below Top Gun Maverick, which is to be crossed very soon. But before crossing Tom Cruise’s blockbuster globally, The Way Of Water has already toppled it to clock the best Wednesday.

Avatar 2, on its second Wednesday, has earned a healthy total of $20.58 million in North America, as per Box Office Mojo. It crossed Top Gun Maverick’s $14.8 million and registered 2022’s best Wednesday. Interestingly, the James Cameron directorial scored $14.40 million on its first Wednesday, thus rising above its own total for the day.

As Avatar 2 is showing steady momentum, many more feats would be achieved in the coming days!

Speaking about the domestic collection, Avatar: The Way Of Water has earned $338 million so far in North America. From international circuits, the film has made $762.80 million, taking the worldwide collection to $1.10 billion. Soon, it will go past Top Gun Maverick’s $1.48 billion and become the highest-grossing film of 2022. Recently, the magnum opus crossed Jurassic World Dominion ($1 billion).

