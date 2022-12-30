It’s going to be an increased showcasing for Drishyam 2 from today onwards. The film has been finding audience on a regular basis and with the major New Year weekend ahead, exhibitors have shown faith in its popularity and increased the screens and show count. The film deserves that as well since it’s also approaching its 50 day run and that’s a rarity in current times.

The film had a good Wednesday and Thursday as well with more than 0.50 crores* each coming in. That has pushed the total past the 230 crores mark as the overall numbers stand at 230.75 crores*. Next major target for the film is to go past the lifetime numbers of Kick (232 crores) and that should happen quite comfortably in this weekend itself. Of course, the Salman Khan starrer had released back in 2014 so the box office dynamics have changed over the years, and the inflation factor also comes into the picture. Still, when the list of biggest grossers over the years would be drawn, Drishyam 2 will find a place right up there.

Meanwhile, for Ajay Devgn the film has turned out to be a huge feat as before pandemic it was his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was the highest grossing film of the year and now when 2022 is closing, it would be next only to The Kashmir Files (252.50 crores) as the Hindi version of Brahmastra (244 crores) would be eventually crossed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

