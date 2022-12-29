James Cameron’s epic movie, Avatar 2, has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie to cross the coveted box office milestone this year, reports ‘Variety’.

Only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark. Apart from Avatar: The Way of Water, the other two are Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick (which took 31 days to clear the benchmark) and the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World Dominion (which took more than four months to join the club).

By comparison, according to ‘Variety’, nine movies released in 2019 surpassed $1 billion worldwide. Avatar 2 is the fastest to hit the mark since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took 12 days. Only six movies in history have cleared $1 billion in their first two weeks of release.

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has so far generated $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion.

It has surpassed Jurassic World Dominion ($1.001 billion) as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and it’s the third highest of the pandemic era, adds ‘Variety’.

Avatar 2 is expected to struggle to near the heights scaled by the original Avatar because the global box office hasn’t fully rebounded from the pandemic, according to ‘Variety’. Moreover, China, a major theatrical market, is experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus and Russia, another big territory, won’t have access to the film as a result of Western sanctions.

