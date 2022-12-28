2022 is coming to an end and honestly speaking, the year taught Bollywood a lot. Several biggies flopped miserably at the box office, while films with no hype at all went on to take ticket windows by storm. Now, towards the closure, we’ll be talking about the films which managed to stand out. In today’s piece of box office roundup 2022, we take a look at the top openers and highest week 1 grossers of the year. Interestingly, at both places, Brahmastra is at the top!

Speaking about the top openers from Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor led Brahmastra is at the top position. The film had a huge pre-release buzz. However, it got dragged into the controversy for one or the other reasons. Be it a boycott Bollywood trend or Alia Bhatt’s reaction to the negativity around the Hindi film industry, the biggie saw itself getting surrounded by unwanted attention.

Despite all odds, Brahmastra managed to record a start of 32 crores (Hindi) at the Indian box office. Not just that, it even managed mammoth collections over the entire first week. It closed its week 1 at 156 crores, topping the list of highest week 1 earners of 2022 too.

Take a look at the highest Bollywood openers of 2022:

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 32 crores

Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores

Ram Setu – 15.25 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 11.70 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 10.70 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.58 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Shamshera – 10.25 crores

Here’s the list of top week 1 earners from Bollywood in 2022:

Brahmastra (Hindi) – 156 crores

Drishyam 2 – 104.66 crores

The Kashmir Files – 97.30 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 92.63 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores

Vikram Vedha – 58.57 crores

Ram Setu – 58.23 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 55.05 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 53.74 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 50.58 crores

