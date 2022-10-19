Ever since Ram Setu was announced fans were waiting with bated breath for its release. A few weeks before its release, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film. The first rushes have received mixed reviews from one and all. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead it also stars an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. For some time, the film is in the news for multiple reasons.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated for release on Diwali i.e., it will release in theatres on October 25. It will face a box office clash with Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ram Setu is a multi-starrer film that is already being anticipated by Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha fans. With all the excitement around the film, the film is expected to open around 12 crores on the Day 1 of the box office. Well, it will be interesting to see if it opens on the aforementioned numbers. If it does then its collections will be somewhere between Samrat Prithviraj & Bachchhan Pandey which had collected 10.70 crore and 13.25 crore respectively.

2022 has been an unfortunate year for Akshay Kumar as none of his releases worked well at the box office. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan where he was paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Facing a clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha it boomed at the box office.

Before that, he was seen in Samrat Prithviraj and in Bachchhan Paandey which turned out to be box-office duds.

Earlier, Ram Setu was in the news when BJP member Subramanian Swamy decided to decided to take the legal route against the makers. In his Tweet he wrote, “Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation. Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar(Bhatia) and his 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.”

Coming back, how much do you think Ram Setu will earn on it opening day? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

