The Legend of Maula Jatt is a recreation of the cult Punjabi classic movie Maula Jat (1979). Fawad Khan starrer was released on October 13, and over its first weekend, it witnessed record-breaking box office numbers. As per reports, this Pakistani-made and Punjabi-language film is the most expensive Pakistani movie ever made. Scroll below to know the box office numbers.

Fawad is the male lead of the movie. For the unversed, the actor has done some great projects in Bollywood as well, including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. Now, finally, he is getting global acclamation after his cameo in MCU’s Ms Marvel series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a recent report in Deadline, this action-fantasy movie has broken box-office records within its opening weekend. So far, The Legend of Maula Jatt has collected over half a million dollars. Across 79 locations in the UK, the film has earned $355,000, making it trend at no. 9 on the charts. In the US and Canada, the film grossed $290,000 and $235,000 respectively. On the other hand, in Australia, it earned $160,000. In both Canada and Australia, the Pakistani movie is trending at No. 6 in the charts, while in the United Arab Emirates, it reached No. 1 after earning over $515,000.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has opened in 25 markets worldwide, including Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and South East Asia, and overall it has grossed $2.3 million globally.

Apart from Fawad Khan, who plays Maula Jatt in the movie, it also stars Mahira Khan as Mukhoo Jattni, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, and others in pivotal roles.

Well, Fawad Khan’s projects are finally getting their deserved recognition. What are your thoughts about The Legend of Maula Jatt’s box office collections? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Doctor G Box Office Day 3: Grows Further, Needs To Be Very Strong On Monday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram