Kantara (Hindi) is turning out to be a good success story. It is now officially the first choice of audiences at a pan-India level. While in the Kannada version it is anyways doing roaring business, even in the Hindi version it is now coming to its own, what with the daily collections now surpassing Doctor G.

On Tuesday, the film collected 1.88 crores and that too at a flat ticket rate of mere Rs. 112/-. This shows that the footfalls for the film are really high with more than 1.5 lakh people watching the film and that too in just the Hindi version. Had the ticket prices been normal (at least Rs. 250/-) then Tuesday collections would have been at least 2.5 crores, if not 3 crores.

The Rishab Shetty film has surpassed the 10 crores mark and currently stands at 11.15 crores. By the close of first week, Kantara (Hindi) should comfortably go past the 15 crores mark.

Post that it would be the highest-performing film all over again as competition from Bollywood films would be very weak. Also, since the word of mouth has been spreading strong, it would get a very good head start for itself right from Friday to Sunday.

