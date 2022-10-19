Nora Fatehi is a big name in the Bollywood industry today. Her moves are sassy, she’s already conquering the television world as a judge of reality shows and she’s eventually getting ‘meaty’ film roles. While everything seems like a fairytale now, our Dilbar girl once broke silence on suffering from depression after her ugly split with Angad Bedi. Scroll below for all the details.

For those unversed, Angad and Nora were reportedly in a serious relationship. But it is believed that he allegedly cheated on the Thank God actress while they were still together. What followed by was a split and the actor tying the knot with Neha Dhupia soon after.

Back in 2019, Nora Fatehi graced the chat show Invite Only by Zoom where she spoke about her split with Angad Bedi. She said, “I don’t want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months.”

Nora Fatehi added, “When I was called to audition for Bharat which was way before ‘Dilbar’ happened… I remember after my audition, I came down I was sitting on the bench, crying and felt shitty that where is my drive and my ambition? Then this one girl comes up to me and says ‘Ma’am can you please record this audition for me’, I was crying, and I took her phone and she stands against the wall and I start recording.”

During the chat show, Nora even said that she would scream if she ever woke up as Angad Bedi. She also added that she would “kill” him and chose to “hook up” with Vicky Kaushal and “marry” Sidharth Malhotra.

