Ranvir Shorey is known for being too blunt nowadays. If you scroll through his timeline on Twitter, you’ll get an idea that the actor doesn’t hold himself back from speaking against the very film industry, where he belongs to. Now, once again the veteran has spoken about the failures of big Bollywood films and their filmmakers blaming it on the boycott trend. Keep reading to know more details.

After proving his mettle in the film industry over the years, the Ek Tha Tiger actor is grabbing the limelight with his views on social media. In the past, he has shared his views on nepotism in Bollywood and how the industry is controlled by a few big celebrities. Recently, while promoting his latest release ‘Midday Meeal’, the actor opened up about the much-talked-about boycott trend and if it’s affecting the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to ETimes, Ranvir Shorey shared that he doesn’t feel that any boycott trend affects the film’s business. “What affects a film’s business is whether it’s a good film or a bad film. So, if you want a good box office then please make good films. Don’t make sh*t films and then complain that some boycott has destroyed your film. No! You just made a sh*t film. And even if it was made with 100, 200 or 300 crores, it’s still a shit film that you should be ashamed of,” the Sonchiriya actor quoted.

Ranvir Shorey also spoke about the negativity about Bollywood among common people. He said, “I think people think that something unjust is happening in the film industry. But it all happens behind the curtains; they’re not sure about what exactly it is. What we are seeing is the anger reacting to that injustice.”

What do you think about Ranvir‘s views on films’ poor box office performance? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood stories.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Announces Wrap Of Sam Bahadur After Months Of “Relentless Work”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram