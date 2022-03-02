Anurag Kashyap is someone who creates a unique cinema keeping in the mind the taste of his target audience. However, he had his fair share of struggles before Satya changed his life. Later he made a lot of praiseworthy films and one of them was Gangs of Wasseypur. Although the film was a box office success but in one of the interviews Anurag had claimed that the film was removed from theatres to make way for Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

GoW is a two-part crime centred on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families. The film has an ensemble cast that includes, Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles.

While promoting Sacred Games with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap revealed how films in India gets thrown away because a big superstar wants to release their film in the same time period. Sharing the example, the filmmaker revealed when Gangs of Wasseypur was sacked from theatres because of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Anurag Kashyap told Vice Talks Film, “For our film, the word of mouth builds up; one big massive superstar film comes out and throws out of the theatre. I have had Gangs Of Wasseypur thrown out of the theatres while it was doing very well because Ek Tha Tiger had to come out. So You Know, that’s what we are dealing with.”

He added, “It needs growth but that’s allowed in countries that has a cinema that does that. Indian exhibitors are Friday to Monday. One big film is coming in… They know the content is the star, I mean, the star is the content. But they don’t believe in content.”

In another with News 18, Anurag Kashyap was asked if the digital platform is giving him more creative freedom, he said, “I have always taken creative freedom, I believe in taking creative freedom and whenever there were censorship issues, I fought with the censor board and got my films out.”

