The morning has really turned out to be a rocking one for Shah Rukh Khan fans as his Pathaan has finally been announced officially. Now, as expected, fans are going crazy all over social media platforms. Amid such a frenzy, Salman Khan fans have now raised a demand for Tiger 3.

It was just a few of hours ago, YRF unveiled the announcement video of Pathaan, also announcing the release date of 25th January 2023. The video features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and SRK with his face being not clearly visible. It is now viral all over and fans are pouring love.

With one biggie already being announced by YRF, Salman Khan fans want them to announce Tiger 3 as well. For the unversed, Tiger threequel is said to be in YRF’s speculated spy universe along with Pathaan and War 2.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Dear #SalmanKhan fans, #Tiger3 shoot has been finished and we are still waiting for an official announcement of mighty TIGER!! Let’s Demand an Announcement of #Tiger3 from makers by doing a trend. TONIGHT at 8:00PM Everyone be here with your drafts.” Another one wrote, “Tiger3 Announcement Bhi Kardo…plzzzzzzzz”. One user raised a demand saying, “YRF, just bring it on! It’s high time to announce Tiger 3.” One Salman fan made a hilarious comment by writing, “Arjun aa gaya, ab Karan ko bhi leke aao…#Tiger3Announcement.”

Tiger 3 will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma, and it stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Pathaan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand. The film will have a special appearance of Salman Khan as Tiger.

