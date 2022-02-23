Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated films of the year 2022 which is in the production stage for the last few months. The movie brings back Salman Khan as Tiger and also stars actors like Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. A recent post by Emraan now suggests that his parts in the movie, which is supposedly a huge chunk, have already been shot, indicating that the work on this film is progressing well and at a fast pace.

For the unversed, Emraan will be seen in a series of projects this year and some of them have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. It was previously announced that he will be a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The movie, being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, revolves around the story of a traffic police officer who gets into an argument with a movie star.

In a recent social media post, the Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi can be seen flaunting his chiselled body in a mirror selfie. He is spotted standing under a bright light in a bedroom while holding up the phone camera close to a clean mirror. The actor is seen donning a pair of plain black shorts while flexing his well-maintained muscles.

“New gains 💥💥Post a 6 week cut !! Now back to pizzas and burgers”, Emraan Hashmi wrote in the caption.

New gains 💥💥Post a 6 week cut !! Now back to pizzas and burgers 😬 pic.twitter.com/jAGja9U4IW — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 22, 2022

Most reports suggested that Emraan Hashmi was maintaining a muscular body to fit into his character in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. If this speculation is true then his recent post clearly means that he is done working on the upcoming thriller movie. Since there is no confirmation from YRF or any of the cast members, fans will have to wait for a proper announcement from the team.

