It’s raining movies in Bollywood! Ever since theaters have re-opened, filmmakers, who have pushed the dates of their films, announced the release dates back-to-back. This morning, John Abraham took to his social media to share the release date of his upcoming film Tehran with his fans. John shared the first official poster of Tehran while announcing the film’s release date. Helmed by Arun Gopalan and backed by Dinesh Vijan, the official poster of John Abraham starrer gave us a glimpse of the capital.

While sharing the poster, the makers also revealed the release date of the film which happens to be the Republic Day of ’23. Yes, the film has been slated for January 26, 2023 release! But looks like, the film is going to have a tough time at the box-office as it is all set to have a major clash.

Jan 26, 2023, is crowded as, apart from John Abraham’s Tehran, the Republic day will also see Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter and Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled directorial having a huge clash at the box office.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, HR and Deepika’s Fighter was earlier scheduled to release on September 2022. But owing to the pandemic the film’s release date has now been shifted to next year. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role. Well, Fighter and Tehran will also lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s next.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer are yet to zero down on the name of the film. The untitled film which is currently shooting at the locales of Mumbai will have to compete with two other big releases.

Well, with January 26, 2023, witnessing three major releases – Fighter, Tehran and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next – on the same day, we can’t decide which one should we pick first? But first, we shall wait and look forward for the trailer of these films. Don’t you agree?

