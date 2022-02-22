Bollywood celebrities at times face the most brutal rumours in media about themselves. Well, what do you expect in the age of social media and free internet? Back in 2018, reports of Disha Patani walking out of a YRF film due to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘flirtatious’ behaviour were doing the rounds on social media and Tiger Shroff came in support of his War co-star Hrithik and slammed the reports and called it a ‘silly rumour’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tiger and Disha are reportedly in a relationship with each other but have never accepted it publicly. The two are very private about their personal lives and doesn’t like talking about relationships in interviews or media interactions.

In an interview with IANS, Tiger Shroff opened up on rumours surrounding Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan and said, “It’s part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings.”

For the unversed, the reports that surfaced online stated that Disha Patani walked out of Sidharth Anand’s film because of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘flirtatious behaviour’.

Meanwhile, Hrithik also slammed a Hindi publication in a tweet and wrote, “For the progress of your website, consider this tweet as a contribution. In future, state it clearly that you need help (translated from Hindi).”

As soon as Disha Patani got to know about the rumours, she issued a statement that read, “There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it’s completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.”

