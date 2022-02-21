Since yesterday, a video from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding’ has been doing rounds on social media. The clip, which saw Farhan dancing with his good friend and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan on their Senorita song, is heavily trending on the web. Well, the video has not only gone viral because it has HR, it’s garnering love from one and all across the globe.

Ever since the eye-pleasing clip surfaced on the web, netizens seem worried about the choreographer who turned up at the wedding only to see HR taking over.

Shared the same video, a user wrote, “Imagine being a Sangeet choreographer spending days coming up with a routine, and then showing up to see that the groom’s BFF is Hrithik Roshan who’s taken over the dance floor just doing timepass.” While another said, “THAT’S IT!!! Hritik is not invited to my wedding. I don’t want me and boys to be upstaged cuz we have bones in our bodies.”

Imagine being a Sangeet choreographer spending days coming up with a routine, and then showing up to see that the groom's BFF is Hrithik Roshan who's taken over the dance floor just doing timepass. https://t.co/IMCaLNb8sd — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) February 20, 2022

THAT'S IT!!! Hritik is not invited to my wedding. I don't want me and boys to be upstaged cuz we have bones in our bodies. https://t.co/5Qiy07wGiI — Haramcore (Jake's Persian) (@7kayhan) February 20, 2022

Another user said, “hrithik stressing about forgetting two steps is a lot like his character arjun in znmd.”

hrithik stressing about forgetting two steps is a lot like his character arjun in znmd https://t.co/7ZMveJWfMi — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 20, 2022

In the viral video, Hrithik Roshan along with Farhan Akhtar break into Senorita moves soon after the song was played by the DJ. At Farhan and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, HR wore a white kurta pyjama which he paired with a light pink Nehru jacket. Long hair and heavy beard has only left his fan drooling over him all over again.

After dating for almost 4 years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. Reports are also abuzz that, the couple is all set to register their marriage, today i.e., February 21.

Speaking about Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God is making headlines for his alleged love affair with Saba Azad. After their dinner dates, Azad recently became a part of Kites actor’s family photo, which has taken the Internet by storm.

