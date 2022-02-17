Story: And it begins! After dating each other for almost 4 years Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level. Yes, the day is almost here and the duo the all set to get hitched for life. On February 19, Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot in a traditional wedding which will be followed by a registered marriage, two days later, i.e., Feb 21.

As the pre-wedding festivities have kick-started, the duo’s families and close friends were snapped arriving at Farhan’s Mumbai home. This evening, bride-to-be’s sister Anusha Dandekar along with her best buddy Rhea Chakraborty and others were spotting as they made their way to the venue for the Mehendi ceremony. While the guests looked colour coordinated, it is being said it’s Shibani’s friends who have hosted the evening.

This afternoon we told you that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will tie the knot following Maharashtrian rituals, but looks like this is not how it’s going to be. The latest report suggests that the couple will have no nikah or no Maharashtrian wedding, but a vow ceremony. Yes!

A source close to the couple revealed to India Today, “They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won’t be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani has confirmed their wedding and Mehendi ceremony, she revealed to India Today, “Shibani’s close friends have thrown her the Mehendi function, which is taking place right now. We are very happy, the wedding will take place on February 19. It will be a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance.”

When asked about the wedding venue at Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse, she added, “I can’t disclose that, we don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. It’s a family affair.”

