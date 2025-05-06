After directing two critically acclaimed films, Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya, in the early 2000s, well-known Indian filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar went behind the camera again for Don, a reboot of the highly popular 1978 action thriller movie of the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. But did you notice that Farhan Akhtar’s Don smartly revealed the film’s twist ending in the superhit title song even before the climactic revelation? Wondering how? Read on to know the interesting details.

Carefully read the lyrics of the title song of Farhan Akhtar’s Don – “Duniya Mein Logon Ne Dil Apne Phir Thaamein, Aaya Hoon Lekar Main Phir Kitne Hungaamein, Zara Dekho Kaun Aa Gaya Hai, Zamane Pe Jo Chha Gaya Hai, Jami Jispe Sab Nigaahein, Khuli Kiski Khaatir Hai Baahein” followed by the lines – “Aaisa Dildaar Aaya Hai Kaun, Mujhko Pehchaan Lo Main Hoon Don.”

You can watch the song here:

The last line of the paragraph, “Mujhko Pehchaan Lo Main Hoon Don,” has a big reveal that many viewers missed when watching the film earlier and even now.

Now, compare it with the title song of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don, “Arre deewano mujhe pehchano, Kahan se aaya main hoon kaun, Arre deewano mujhe pehchano, Kahan se aaya main hoon kaun” followed by the lines “Arre tumne jo dekha hai, Socha hai, samjha hai, jaana hai, Woh main nahi, woh main nahi, Logon ki nazron ne, Mujhko yahan jo bhi maana hai, Woh main nahi, woh main nahi.”

You can watch the song here:

Noticed the difference? The trick lies in comparing the lyrics of both the title songs of the old and new Don movies. In the first Don movie, Amitabh Bachchan’s character indirectly hinted that he was not the person everyone thought he was. On the other hand, in Farhan Akhtar’s Don, Shah Rukh Khan gave a big hint to the eagle-eyed viewers that he was the film’s main villain, Don, and not his lookalike like the first Don movie.

Farhan Akhtar so smartly placed the climactic revelation in the Don reboot title song that it serves as a reminder that he is one of the most talented filmmakers and writers in the Indian film industry. We hope he soon returns with the third installment of the action crime thriller series. Well, in Don 3, Shah Rukh Khan will be replaced by Ranveer Singh, who will allegedly play the criminal kingpin Don alongside Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Where to Watch Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Don on OTT

The 1978 Don movie starring Amitabh Bachchan is streaming on the Zee5 OTT platform. And Shah Rukh Khan’s 2006 film is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: “I Would Never Watch RRR & Pushpa..”: When Naseeruddin Shah Slammed The Blockbusters Calling Them Hypermasculine!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News