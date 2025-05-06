Naseeruddin Shah has not only made a glorious contribution to Indian cinema but is also known for speaking his mind. In a throwback interview, he had grabbed several eyeballs for calling out blockbusters like RRR and Pushpa. He had slammed the “hypermasculine” content in these movies.

According to Hindustan Times, in a throwback episode of Be A Man Yaar, the A Wednesday actor said that hypermasculine movies are being made because of the growing insecurity of men. He also gave the reference to the Marvel movies while stating the same. Naseeruddin Shah said, “Mardo ki insecurity badh rahi hai isiliye aur bhi zayda zor diya ja raha ha hypermasculinity ko. America me toh Marvel ki duniya chal rahi hai, sab superhero hai (The insecurity of men is increasing which is why hypermasculinity is being stressed. Even in America, with the Marvel Universe it is happening).”

Furthermore, he slammed RRR and Pushpa, recalling how he could not even complete these films. Naseeruddin Shah instead praised Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan because, according to him, the film did not have any agenda. The Masoom actor said, “Maine RRR, Pushpa dekhne ki koshis ki, mujhse dekhi nahi gayi. Maine Mani Ratnam ki film puri dekhi kyuki woh kabil filmmaker hai; unka koi agenda nahi hai. “

Naseerudin Shah furthermore stated that he could never imagine watching movies like RRR and Pushpa. The actor added, “Mai imagine nahi kar pata, alawa thrill k ya aapke dil k andar ki jo jasbaat jo chupe huye hai, unko feed karke kahi ek khushi ka ehsas hota ha dekhne ke baad jo aksar kayi din tak rehta hai. Main aise filmein kabhi dekhne na jau (I couldn’t watch RRR and Pushpa. But, I did watch Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan because he is an eminent filmmaker with no agenda. I cannot imagine what people get from watching these films. I would never watch them).”

Naseeruddin Shah’s statement came at a time when RRR and Pushpa 2 had set the box office on fire. It was indeed a bold statement considering that the massy formula never fails to strike a chord at the box office. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the Sonu Sood starrer Fateh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Madhuri Dixit Opened Up On Quitting Bollywood After Marrying Shriram Nene: “I Never Thought That..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News