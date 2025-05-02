Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule isn’t just a film—it’s a phenomenon. With a monstrous domestic haul of ₹1,234.1 crore (per Sacnilk), the sequel has already carved its place in the record books. But behind every legendary frame lies intense effort. And now, the stylish star himself has opened up about what went down while shooting that viral pallu shot.

Speaking at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, Allu Arjun dropped some behind-the-scenes gold that shows what true dedication looks like.

The Viral Shot That Took 80 Takes

The viral pallu moment, which featured in the teaser and trailer of Pushpa 2, wasn’t just another slow-mo walk. It was a technically demanding, emotionally intense shot for both actor and team.

Speaking at WAVES, the actor said (Via NDTV), “It was a shot in the trailer, and it was also in one of the first teasers for Pushpa 2. I don’t know how many people have seen it. We started shooting it, and it was a very complex shot, and it took 70 to 80 takes. We started in the morning around 8:30 am, and around 11 am, I started to get the hang of it. Finally, by around 2:30 pm, we got the shot.”

That’s not all. The actor went on to reveal that the team had completely exhausted their system for marking takes. The actor added, “They had run out of all the numbers and the alphabets, so I just told them to take the clap out of it and said, ‘Whichever is the last take is the perfect one, and we are going to do it until we get it right.”

This dedication to perfection highlights the commitment and effort put into creating memorable moments in cinema.

What’s Next? Allu Arjun Joins Forces with Atlee for #AA22

Even as Pushpa 2 enjoys its place in the sun, Allu Arjun is already gearing up for his next biggie. Teaming up with blockbuster director Atlee, the star announced a high-concept film tentatively titled AA22xA6. The movie, expected to be a VFX-heavy spectacle, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

With AA22xA6 set to go on floors in August 2025, Allu Arjun is clearly not slowing down anytime soon. If Pushpa 2 was the storm, his next is already building up to be the thunder.

