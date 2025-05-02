Nani’s crime flick HIT 3 was released into the theatres yesterday (May 1). The movie is the third installment of the HIT franchise, which has been helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. Here is a major spoiler alert for you as we decode the ending of the film and what to look forward to in the fourth part.

HIT 3 Ending Explained

The ending of HIT 3 involves Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar locking horns with a serial killer cult that uses the medium of dark web to flaunt their actions to the world. The cult is led by a psychopathic Alpha (Prateik Babbar). Not only does the cult CTK (Capture, Torture, Kill) take pride in killing innocent souls but they are also involved in an organ trading racket with a powerful pharma company.

We see Arjun enter the cult’s meeting place at an old Burmese Palace in Arunachal Pradesh, posing as a CTK member. However, he successfully hides his real identity as a police officer until the cult tries to murder a 9-month-old baby. What follows is an intense cat-and-mouse chase between Nani’s Arjun Sarkaar and the cult members.

While Arjun kills the majority of the cult members and is gravely wounded and injured by the fight, in enters, SP Krishna Dev KD (Adivi Sesh) from Hit 2. He helps Sarkaar to hunt down the members of the cult. Arjun’s HIT team which also involves his ladylove and colleague Mridula (Srinidhi Shetty) also enters the scene to help him combat the CTK members.

When Alpha captures Mridula and threatens to kill her, Arjun Sarkaar manages to gun him down. Even then, Alpha taunts him that he will not get the pleasure of seeing him scared on the face of death. But Arjun manages to do that when he informs him about his brother’s death. Thus, Prateik Babbar’s Alpha dies an anguished man.

In the end, we see Arjun Sarkaar letting a female police officer take the credit for busting the entire CTK operation who had sacrificed her life while trying to hunt down the cult. He himself takes the blame for being the ruthless and notorious police officer who has murdered several people, which has landed him in jail. The major twist comes when it’s revealed that he had been telling the entire story to a cellmate who was actually the owner of the pharma company, which was engaging in a deal with the dark web cult. He kills the owner by slashing his throat with a knife.

The post-credit scene then introduces us to Karthi’s character Veerappan who will be the main protagonist in HIT 4. He is being shown to be a no-nonsense police officer who is inevitably a nightmare for the criminals. He further flaunts himself to know all languages, thus calling himself ‘pan-Indian.’ HIT 3 concludes with this exciting glimpse into the fourth installment.

