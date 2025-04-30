There have often been instances when superstars of Indian cinema have rubbed off filmmakers in the wrong way when it came to their availability and schedule. One such fallout had taken place between megastar Ajith and director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon. It all started after Gautham was supposed to direct the actor’s 50th film but things did not go ahead as planned.

Gautham Vasudev Menon was left extremely disappointed when Ajith decided to work with Venkat Prabhu instead after making him wait for a long period of time when it came to the dates. He recalled how the Good Bad Ugly actor suddenly went abroad for his racing and after coming back, chose to go ahead with Prabhu’s film Mangaatha, instead. Menon further called out the actor for telling him to wait for one year to go ahead with their movie.

According to International Business Time, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed to a publication, “I was about to start the film when Ajith suddenly went abroad to race. And, when he returned, he started discussing his future projects with almost every director in K-town and finally decided to go ahead with Venkat’s Mangaatha. He asked me to wait till next year. But, why should I wait for him? I will only work with those who have their head placed firmly on their shoulder. If I have to wait for an actor for my film, it will either be Kamal sir or my good friend Suriya.”

This led to rumors that the friendship between Ajith and Gautham Vasudev Menon was strained forever. But, as they say, no bad phase lasts forever. The duo soon reconciled and joined hands for the 2015 film Yennai Arindhaal. Not only this but Gautham also praised the actor calling him friendly and comfortable to work with despite him being a big star.

Talking about Yennai Arindhaal, the film was fairly successful at the box office and earned positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. The movie also starred Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Arun Vijay in the lead roles. It marked the final movie of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s police trilogy after Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyadu Vilaiyaadu which starred Suriya and Kamal Haasan respectively.

