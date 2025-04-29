The highly anticipated film starring Jr. NTR and helmed by director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel, now has an official release date. The makers took to Instagram to announce that the film will hit theatres on June 25, 2026.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the project brings together two major names in Telugu cinema. While the storyline remains under wraps, the collaboration between Neel—known for his work on KGF and Salaar—and Jr. NTR has generated considerable buzz.

Jr. NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, which did strong business at the box office and was well-received overseas, including a theatrical run in Japan. He also gained global recognition with RRR, particularly for the Oscar- and National Award-winning song Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is coming off the success of Salaar, a film that performed well both in cinemas and on OTT platforms.

Though official details about NTRNeel are still scarce, the collaboration is being closely followed due to the popularity of the two artists and the track records of the production houses involved. The film is being backed by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

Filming timelines and casting announcements are still awaited. For now, fans can mark their calendars for a summer 2026 release.

