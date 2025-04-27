The Tamil film Varunan is all set to make its digital debut after a mixed reception at the theaters. If you missed the film’s theatrical release, here’s all the information you need to catch it on OTT. The film, starring Dushyanth Jayaprakash and Gabriella Charlton in the lead, explores the intense and dramatic conflict between rival water supply groups.

Varunan OTT Release Date and Platform

Varunan hit the theaters on March 14, 2025, and will make its digital debut on Aha Tamil Video from May 1, 2025. (via Pinkvilla) The OTT platform made the official announcement on its social media with a caption that reads, “May 1 aha special nanba #Varunan premieres from May 1 only on namma @ahatamil.” Fans who couldn’t watch it in theaters can now enjoy it at home from the premiere date.

What’s The Film About?

Varunan is set in North Chennai, where two rival water supply groups fight for control over water distribution. As the water crisis looms, these groups don’t just compete for business but also get involved in illegal activities. The movie shows how small fights can become major conflicts threatening everyone’s survival.

Dushyanth Jayaprakash stars as Thillai, a loyal man who gets caught up in this violent struggle. The key cast consists of Gabriella Charlton, who plays a prime role, and Radha Ravi, Sathyaraj, and Shankarnag Vijayan feature prominently alongside. The film deals with water politics, control, and survival in a world where water holds greater meaning than just being a natural resource.

Why Watch Varunan?

Despite its intriguing plot, Varunan received mixed reactions from critics. However, the film’s strong performances and appealing visuals are worth watching. Bobo Shashi’s music and S. Srirama Santhosh’s cinematography also help keep the audience engaged.

If you enjoy movies about power struggles, survival, and real-world issues, Varunan is definitely worth a try. So mark your calendars for May 1, 2025, exclusively on Aha Tamil Video.

Check out the trailer of Varunan below:

