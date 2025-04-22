Ever since the news broke that Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel are collaborating, fans have been buzzing with excitement. The film, reportedly titled Dragon, is set to be an action thriller. The project was originally set to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with NTR Arts.

However, according to Telugu360, Bollywood production giant T-Series is now said to be coming on board. The report also mentions that T-Series will be acquiring the film’s non-theatrical rights. The film is rumored to release in the summer of 2026. Reports suggest that the initial shooting schedules are planned to take place in Mangalore, Karnataka.

What Is Jr. NTR Up To Now?

The upcoming project of Jr. NTR is the Bollywood film War 2, where he will star alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is written by Abbas Tyrewala and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Expectations for this film are extremely high.

War 2 is the sequel to War (2019) and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, so naturally, it is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on the 14th of August, 2025.

Prashanth Neel’s Recent Filmography

Coming to Prashanth Neel’s filmography, he has two upcoming projects: the aforementioned collaboration with Jr. NTR and Salaar 2, which is currently in pre-production.

Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as once-close friends who became arch-nemeses, was released back in 2023. The film is now available to stream on Netflix in its original Telugu version, as well as in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

