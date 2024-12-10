Devara star Jr. NTR and Saalar director Prashanth Neel are all set to collaborate for the first time. The upcoming film starring actor Jr. NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, currently identified as #NTRNEEL, has secured a global release date of Jan. 9, 2026. This project marks the first collaboration between the two.

This film was formally launched with a pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad a few months ago, and preproduction is happening briskly. The actor and director are teaming up for an action entertainer to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Prashanth Neel and the team are currently busy in Bengaluru planning the schedules for the film. According to sources, the film’s title is believed to be Dragon, but an official confirmation has yet to be made. Jr NTR is said to be joining the shoot on January 12. Even if there is a slight delay due to Sankranti, the actor will join the sets immediately after that.

Expectations for this film are high, and the director has roped in some of the best artists from across the industries. Official announcements on the cast and crew have yet to be made, but it will be crazier than expected.

Jr. NTR and his wife Pranathi, Prashanth Neel, Dil Raju, and others graced the pooja ceremony. Pranathi did the honors by switching on the camera to launch the film officially.

The filmmakers posted on X: “This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNEEL will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026.”

Jr. NTR was appreciated for his performances in his latest film, Devara, which starred Jahnavi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ajay, and Saif Ali Khan. Devara’s performances and songs were a big hit, and fans can’t wait to watch their favorite star in his debut Bollywood film, War 2, which stars opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Prashanth Neel has given blockbusters like KGF and Saalar, the director is busy shooting for his new movie.

