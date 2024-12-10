Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad recently spoke at the pre-release event of the movie Hari Katha. Those comments of him have sparked a discussion on social media.

He remarked on evolving hero portrayals, “Someone is a thief of sandalwood logs. He is a hero for the current generation (Vaasu Evado Chandanapu Donga, Vaasu Hero).” Many interpret this as an indirect reference to Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj in the movie Pushpa 2, in which the protagonist smuggles red sandalwood.

Allu Arjun won a National Award for his role in Pushpa 2, but some critics raised objections about glorifying negative traits. Now, an actor like Rajendra Prasad’s comments have raised debate among fans on social media.

Speaking about the evolution of heroism, he said, “If we look at today’s movies, the meaning of heroes and heroines has changed. For 48 years, I portrayed characters rooted in society. Heroes like ‘Ladies Tailor’ or ‘Appula Apparao’ were relatable yet carried moral weight. In Harikatha, I play a role I am proud of, and these are similar to the iconic roles portrayed by legends like ANNR and NTR.”

He added that he intended to describe how heroism has shifted from idealistic “good boys” to characters with gray shades. Films now explore flawed protagonists who connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Despite his clarification, some on social media have made his remarks controversial. Rajendra Prasad and Allu Arjun share a good rapport, having worked together in films like Julai and Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. Allu Arjun extended his support during a personal tragedy in Rajendra Prasad’s family. So, Dew fans emphasize that Rajendra Prasad’s comments should not be misinterpreted as criticism of Pushpa but rather as a discussion on changing trends in cinema.

