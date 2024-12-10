Choreographer Jani Master has responded to rumors about his expulsion from the Dance Directors Association following sexual abuse allegations. He denied the reports in a recent statement and clarified that he has not been permanently removed from the association.

Earlier this year, Jani Master was accused by a 21-year-old female colleague of sexual assault. He was arrested but later granted bail. The accusations led to rumors about his expulsion from the association where he had previously served as president. However, Jani Master took to social media to refute these claims. He stated that no one has the right to make such decisions without proper procedure. But he is still a part of the association, as he said.

Jani Master also mentioned that his work is still ongoing. He said he is part of the upcoming Game Changer starring Ram Charan.

Earlier reports suggested that Jani Master had been suspended from the association. A meeting held on December 6 resulted in the election of a new president. This led to his departure from the position.

The choreographer was charged with multiple sections. He was accused, including the POCSO Act and the IPC, of offenses like rape and criminal intimidation. The court granted him bail with instructions not to interfere with the victim or the ongoing investigation.

