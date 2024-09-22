After Jani Master’s arrest, reports claimed that he confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty. He is now in judicial custody charged under the POCSO Act. Reports suggest that his wife, Ayesha, could be arrested soon in connection with the case.

The victim accused both Jani Master and his wife of assaulting her. She also claimed they pressured her to marry Jani Master after forcing her to change her religion.

According to Telugu 360, Ayesha might soon face charges for her involvement. Recently, she defended her husband in the media, insisting that he was innocent and incapable of such an offense.

In a TV9 interview, Ayesha stated, “The claim that the girl was harassed when she was 16 is false. If she has proof I will leave Master.” She suggested that powerful people might be conspiring against her husband, pointing out that they’ve been married for 14 years and have no children. Ayesha emphasized that she knows Jani Master well and he is not the person the accusations describe.

Ayesha also spoke about the victim, saying she was once grateful to Jani Master for her career. She questioned why the victim didn’t report anything earlier and only decided to file a complaint after being independent for over a year. Ayesha said, “In many interviews the victim said she owed her career to Master and was thankful to him. Why didn’t she raise this issue before? And why has she come forward now after a year?”

However, the accusations against Jani Master and his wife are quite significant. The police have also summoned Ayesha to the Narsingi police station.

For context, Jani Master is being accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old colleague who was reportedly underage when the abuse started. The victim claims that the choreographer assaulted her multiple times.

