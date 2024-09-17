Jani Master is currently facing severe sexual assault charges, with an investigation underway regarding allegations of repeated rape of a contestant in a dance reality show. According to reports, the contestant filed a complaint claiming that Jani Master threatened and raped her multiple times at his residence in Narsinghi during outdoor shoots. Meanwhile, not many from the film industry opened up about the incident, but Poonam Kaur responded.

Poonam Kaur is a film personality who is active on social media and constantly vocal about many incidents. She took to X and wrote, “Accused ‘shaik jani’ should not be called a master anymore, Have some respect for the word ‘Master.’ On the other hand, the FIR details further accusations, stating that he also harassed her in caravans, physically assaulted her, verbally abused her on set when she didn’t comply, and touched her inappropriately. Jani Master has not responded to the allegations yet. The police officials are investigating the case, and everyone is curious to see what will happen.

Accused ‘shaik jani’ should not be called a master anymore , Have some respect for the word ‘Master’ 🙏 — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) September 16, 2024

The case has sparked widespread public discussion, with many discussing Jani Master’s behavior. Due to these serious allegations, the Jana Sena party leadership has ordered Johnny Master to distance himself from the party. This move signals a significant setback for Johnny, both politically and in his film career. If found guilty, he faces severe punishment, and his career could come to an abrupt end.

On social media, Jani Master has become the subject of intense trolling, particularly from YCP supporters, who are using the situation to criticize both him and the Jana Sena party. Many demand his immediate suspension, and the Jana Sena has distanced itself from him. Jani recently got a National Film Award for Best Choreography of Megham Kurisenu song from the film Thiru.

