Back in 2017, we witnessed a much-needed movement in our country, especially in the entertainment industry. Yes, we’re talking about the #MeToo movement, which left many evils of society exposed as actresses and women from different fields shared their horrific tales of sexual harassment. Among such women who raised their voices amid the wave of #MeToo, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta also shared the shocking incidents of her life on social media.

For those who don’t know, Munmun plays Babita Iyer in TMKOC, and over the years, she has attained massive popularity. Just like her character in the show, she is bold in real life, and we have seen her often raise her voice on several issues. In 2017, when the #MeToo movement hit India, Munmun shared her personal stories of sexual harassment and inspired other victims to speak up.

In a post shared on Instagram, Munmun Dutta wrote, “#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat shows the magnitude of the problem.” She even urged men to gain the trust of women in their lives and ask them about their horrific experiences.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress added, “Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighborhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ….. OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters …. OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born, and 13 years later, he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed…. OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ……. OR this another teacher, whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their br*asts.”

Munmun Dutta continued, “OR that man in the train station who gropes U … Why?? Because you’re too young and scared to speak up. So scared that you can feel your stomach getting twisted inside and throat getting choked up … you don’t know how are you going to explain it to your parents or you’re too shy to utter a word to anyone …. And then you start developing that deep-rooted hatred towards men … Because you know they’re the culprit who made you feel this way.”

Munmun Dutta concluded her post by saying that in today’s time, she can rip apart any man who tries anything on her.

Take a look at the complete post below:

