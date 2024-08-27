Uorfi Javed’s new reality drama, ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar,’ centers on the popular influencer navigating the industry’s challenges and is being loved by the audiences. The show also brings up the element of her family and how they have to stick together through it all. Uorfi’s brother, Sameer Aslam, stepped into the limelight in his own right with the show.

The actor recently opened up about this big leap while he has been constantly seen discussing in the show about not moving to Mumbai and living in Lucknow. However, he admits he was excited when the idea of the web series came through,

Sharing his initial reaction to receiving the offer for ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar,’ Sameer said, “When I first got to know about Uorfi Javed‘s offer to do a reality show that included all of us, I was genuinely excited. It felt like such a unique opportunity to be part of something so personal and public at the same time. I couldn’t wait to experience the entire process and be a part of this new journey with her.”

Talking about his debut, Sameer Aslam further said, “Debuting in a reality show is definitely exciting, but having cameras follow you everywhere is something I’m still getting used to. It’s both thrilling and nerve-wracking, especially since I’m not used to being in the spotlight like this. But I’m learning to adjust and embrace it as part of the experience.”

Sameer even accepts that Follow Kar Lo Yaar happened to him because he is Uorfi Javed’s brother. “Honestly, I don’t think I would have gotten the opportunity without Uorfi. Being related to her definitely played a role, but I’m grateful for the chance. Uorfi has made a name for herself, and it’s because of her that doors like this opened for us,” says the young man.

In an episode of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, he admits that he is not very close to the Splitsvilla co-host, but he mentions that it was about sharing a different bond. He says, “My bond with Uorfi is good. Like any siblings, we have our ups and downs, but we understand each other and support each other when it matters. We’re close in our own way, even though we may express it differently.”

Comparing the show with the Kardhashians, Sameer accepts, “I think every family-based reality show inevitably gets compared to the Kardashians because they set a precedent for this genre. However, I believe our show is unique in its own way. While comparisons are natural, what we bring to the table is completely different from what people have seen before.”

‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar‘ is streaming on Amazon Prime, and the show is resonating with audiences, offering a mix of entertainment and insight into the lives of their family.

