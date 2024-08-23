Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Uorfi Javed, Uoroosa Javed, Asfi Javed, Dolly Javed, Sameer Javed, Sahel, and others

Director: Sandeep Kukreja

Streaming On: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 9 episodes of 30 minutes each

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: What’s It About:

Many years ago, it was Gauahar Khan & Nigar Khan who literally changed the reality genre with their show Khan sisters. Adapted from ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ the two sisters tried to impress with their scripted reality. And now Prime Video has presented Uorfi Javed & her three sisters in a similar zone where they present their almost scripted life in ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar.’

The show is a scripted reality series where cameras follow Uorfi Javed’s professional and personal life, giving insights into her balanced work and unbalanced emotional relationships with her sisters, brother, and mother.

But is the series as interesting as we have seen in previous scripted reality shows? Be it a Khan Sisters, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, or Moving In With Malaika – all of which were inspired by Keeping Up With Kardashians. Well, read our review to find out if Uorfi Javed’s Follow Kar Lo Yaar is worth following or not.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Script Analysis:

The reality series, scripted in a generic way, is split into 9 episodes, keeping a balance of Uorfi’s events, her work, and her personal life. In fact, her personal has also been segregated into her intra-personal & interpersonal space, where the former is all about her fillers and her therapy session, while the latter is all about her trying to streamline the careers of her three sisters, one brother, and mother.

Over the nine episodes, the reality series talks about Uorfi Javed’s struggle from being a 19-year-old when she ran away from Lucknow to finding work in the industry. The scripted part where she acts is unbearable because, let us be honest, she cannot act. But the confessions and the tears seem to be real and form a solid core to this reality series, which shines in parts but loses its grip most of the time.

The storyline is very linear, but still, it does not provide a sense of completeness when it comes to the story of the social media star. In fact, the arcs of her sisters and mother are much better defined than Uorfi’s all-over-the-place scenario. It seems like some tried to blend Keeping Up With Kardashians and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in a mixer grinder but started the knob without putting the lid on the jar. We all know that handling that aftermath spillage while turning on a mixer grinder without the lid is tiring and too much of an effort. So is this web series.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Star Performance:

Meanwhile, I personally have a favorite Javed sister, who is not Uorfi but the eldest one, Uoroosa. She admits she is not as ambitious as others, but she took the mantle and took care of everyone when they needed that care the most. She explains the dysfunctionality of the family very well without bitching about a single member. Much wiser than the others, I feel the rest could take some behavioral lessons from her on how to handle rejections, failures, and low phases gracefully!

The next favorite is her manager, Sahel, who is also the boyfriend of one of her sisters. Sahel is calm and composed and tries to ease the discomfort in this family and Uorfi’s professional life as well. The best part is that he is a loyal manager and a balanced Uorfi fan, in some sense!

There is a section where Uorfi Javed books herself a business class ticket to Lucknow and sends sisters in the economy. While one is thankful for the tickets at the least, the other one points out the strangeness of this behavior and how she felt.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: What Works:

The web series works in parts when Uorfi tries to confess some brutal facts. She admits she is not great at fashion, but she does what she does for the shock factor. She is determined to be rich and knows she will be someday (kudos to that.) She makes sure that despite having her PR team, no one tells her what to do. She admits she looks beautiful because of the botox and fillers and does not shy away from going for a breast augmentation surgery as well. (enhancing the breasts since she feels they are small and her flat chest isn’t appealing). There are a lot more confessions she makes very honestly and sincerely, but now let’s get to the next part.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: What Doesn’t Work:

While she admits she does not have friends, she hangs out with Orry and Munawar Faruqui, which seems like a plot twist by Prime Video, and neither of the meetings seems organic. In fact, Uorfi pressurising so much on being an entrepreneur without any plan or numbers seems so lame and forced that it is irritating after a point of time. Her demeaning ‘influencers’ while bonding with Prajakta Koli and Munawar Faruqui is too double-standard.

The two sides of Uorfi do not balance this series very well. There is a vulnerable side that opens up to the therapist, but it seems like the segment is just about balancing out her unneeded rude behavior with everyone around. She is pompous, self-consumed, arrogant, and borderline sadist at times. At least, that is what is portrayed. In fact, the family seems to have a clear divide between team Uorfi vs others. The youngest one follows her blindly, and she claims her as the favorite sister while belittling the others very evidently.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Last Words:

In the end, Follow Kar Lo Yaar is a roller coaster ride. It is unapologetic yet flawed. Uorfi Javed’s brief for the show has been very clear – a desi Kardashian family, and at one point, she blatantly calls her brother the Rob Kardashian of the family, who, by the way, is not even farthest from the comparison that has been made! The series is over-the-top scripting at times, but it’s your guilty pleasure as well. The bottom line is that it is cringe, but we bet you’ll still binge!

3 stars!

