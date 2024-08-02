Brinda Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ravindra Vijay, Sai Kumar, Amani, Anand Sami, Sandeep Sahu, Jaya Prakash, Rakendu Mouli

Director: Surya Manoj Vangala

What’s good: The series shines with the powerful performances from Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran. The background score elevates the tension, adding depth to the thrilling narrative. Indrajith Sukumaran’s character is richly developed, with a compelling backstory that draws the audience in. Anand Sami delivers a standout performance as Thakur, whose intellectual challenges are subtly and skillfully conveyed through his appearance and mannerisms from the very beginning.

What’s bad: Some convenient coincidences and somewhat predictable personal connections between the main villain and protagonist are noticeable. Although there are clear misdirections in the plot, they are explained. Additionally, the color grading for the past sequences is extremely washed out.

Watch or Not?: If you enjoy crime investigation thrillers, Brinda is worth a watch. If you liked Sacred Games, you’ll probably appreciate this one as well. It has a slow start, but once it gains momentum, it becomes quite impressive. Highly recommended.

Streaming On: Sony LIV

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Runtime: Around 40 Minutes Per Episode

Brinda delves deeply into the impact of childhood trauma, illustrating how supportive parents can help children overcome traumatic events and grow into upstanding citizens. Conversely, negative reinforcement, neglect, and abuse from caregivers can shape individuals into spiteful personalities lacking remorse. It highlights that even young adults who have suffered trauma can become good citizens with proper guidance from a parental figure, serving as a social commentary.

Brinda also examines the power of religion in shaping lives, demonstrating that blind belief can cause unnecessary harm. It critiques the negative effects of overindulgence in one’s beliefs by turning an innocent child into a villain. It addresses multiple factors, including religion, the juvenile justice system, and the lack of effective child protective services in rural India. The series shows how juvenile prisons can harm young minds when improperly managed.

Additionally, it explores the phenomenon of replacing one belief system with another. The cult in the series, which opposes all religions, engages in mass murder under the guise of having no gods, paralleling the religious mass murders committed in the name of god. The narrative shows how a charismatic cult leader can manipulate weak-willed individuals. The series also touches on other social evils, such as honor killings and untouchability.

Brinda Review: Plot

Brinda opens by immersing us in a world where colors are muted and the setting is a jungle inhabited by tribal people. A mysterious disease and food scarcity plague the population, prompting a priest to claim that the goddess is displeased. To appease the goddess, a young girl must be sacrificed, and young Brinda is chosen. To save her, Brinda’s mother, older brother, and Brinda flee the village at night. However, due to unforeseen events, Brinda is separated from her family and is eventually adopted by a policeman and his family.

As the story progresses, we meet Trisha, playing the grown-up Brinda. Now an introverted sub-inspector, Brinda struggles with strained relationships with her colleagues and is haunted by nightmares from her childhood. Despite this, her colleague Sarathi shows her kindness, while the station house officer holds a grudge against her due to her reserved nature.

The plot thickens when a dead body is discovered, which everyone, except Brinda, believes to be a suicide. The autopsy report validates Brinda’s doubts, setting her on a quest to uncover the truth that no one else has considered. With Sarathi’s support, she is transferred to a special investigation team tasked with solving the case.

Brinda Review: Script Analysis

Overall, the script is strong but experiences some lag in the early sequences. The primary issue is that Brinda’s character doesn’t evolve, and there are no significant redemption arcs for any of the characters. While not every movie or series needs these elements, their absence is felt here. The initial slow pace is largely due to the necessary establishment of characters for the series.

The script skillfully addresses complex social issues like honor killings, untouchability, religious fanaticism, and gender discrimination. Despite mostly avoiding plot holes, some remain unavoidable in a series of this nature. The characters’ personal lives feel authentic, whether it’s a rebellious younger sibling or a spouse desiring a child.

Unlike many protagonists in similar shows, Brinda isn’t portrayed as dysfunctional, alcoholic, or troubled by vices. Instead, she has a prescription pill problem, which is only briefly touched upon, despite her psychological issues stemming from childhood trauma.

Overall, Jay Krishna, Padmavathi Malladi, and Surya Manoj Vangala did an excellent job with the script.

Brinda Review: Star Performance

Trisha Krishnan’s debut in the world of web series marks a significant step in her acting career. Unlike in many commercial films, her acting skills are fully showcased here. In the climax of the 8-episode series, she proves she was the right choice, delivering a convincing performance. While other actresses might have been more suitable, Trisha’s established name in the industry adds value to the marketing strategy for SonyLIV, making her casting a strategic decision.

Indrajith Sukumaran also excels in his role, embodying a cool, calculating, and charming character with intelligence. Jaya Prakash, as Brinda’s adopted father, delivers a strong performance. The actors playing the younger versions of the main characters, especially in the juvenile home scenes, resemble their adult counterparts and perform well.

Overall, none of the casting choices are missteps.

Brinda Review: Direction & Music

Director Surya Manoj Vangala avoids many of the commercial clichés often seen in Indian web series, such as unnecessary romantic subplots or nudity. However, some scenes suffer from off-putting color grading. While the camera work, placement, and fight choreography may not be standout features, this actually benefits the plot, which doesn’t require such elements. What the series needs is a trimming of certain scenes to achieve a more fluid pacing.

The background score, composed by Shakthikanth Karthick, significantly enhances the viewing experience, with music that complements the emotions of the scenes. Dinesh K. Babu’s cinematography effectively supports the storytelling. Overall, the direction, music, and other aspects of the series are well-executed.

Brinda Review: Last Words

Brinda is a thought-provoking exploration of childhood trauma, the impact of religion, and the failures of societal systems. Through its complex narrative, it delves into how personal experiences and systemic issues shape individuals, from the innocent to the villainous. With its nuanced portrayal of trauma and belief, the series offers a compelling commentary on the darker aspects of human nature and societal shortcomings.

Must Read: The Bear Season 3 Review: Thrives On Beautiful Food, Solid Performances But Is Trapped In Its Own Greatness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News