Brinda boasts a stellar supporting cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Ravindra Vijay, Amani, Anand Sami, Jaya Prakash, and Rakendu Mouli.

Brinda: Release Date

Brinda will be releasing on August 2, 2024.

Trisha Krishnan makes her web series debut as a cop delving into a cult’s ritualistic sacrifice of a young girl. Directed and co-written by Surya Manoj Vangala, with contributions from Jay Krishna and Padmavathi Malladi, Brinda will be available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali.

A gripping teaser has been unveiled, beginning with a harrowing scene of a young girl about to be burned at the stake in a religious ritual. The teaser features a powerful voiceover stating, “We may have anger, betrayal, and hate within us, but these are not the battles we should fight. Instead, we should fight for the good within us so that it doesn’t leave us. Before we entered this world, it may have had a lot of evil, but our responsibility is to do some good in this world before we leave.”

Surya Manoj Vangala expressed his excitement about bringing Brinda to a pan-India audience through SonyLIV. He highlighted that the series, with its suspenseful plot and unexpected twists, is designed to captivate viewers and prompt them to reflect on their own beliefs. Vangala emphasized the significance of the powerful, female-led narrative and his satisfaction in directing the series. He noted that Brinda’s character is complex, with various aspects unfolding as the story progresses. Vangala also praised Trisha Krishnan, stating that working with her has been a pleasure, and through Brinda, they aim to redefine the genre and push boundaries in the Telugu industry.

Dinesh K Babu takes charge of the cinematography, while Shakti Kanth Karthik delivers the beats with an electrifying original score and soundtrack. Anwar Ali is the editor.

