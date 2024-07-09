Harom Hara: The Revolt On OTT: After A Flop Theatrical Run, Sudheer Babu’s Actioner To Arrive On Streaming Platform - Here’s When & Where!

Despite a promising premise and positive audience reception, Harom Hara: The Revolt failed to ignite the box office. After a disappointing theatrical run, the Sudheer Babu-starrer is now primed for a second chance on the streaming platform. Keep reading to find out more details!

Harom Hara: The Revolt Plot

Sudheer Babu and Sunil are illegal gun manufacturers and traders. The movie kicks off with an intense standoff featuring Akshara Gowda as a determined police officer investigating this illegal business. The story of Sudheer Babu is narrated to her, detailing how he became embroiled in this trade, transforming from a college lab assistant to someone feared by his enemies and adored by the general public.

Harom Hara: The Revolt Box Office

Harom Hara had a budget of 12 crore. According to Sacnilk, its India gross collection was INR 4.25 crore, classifying it as a flop. This may be attributed to generally negative reviews from established media houses. However, it received positive feedback from the general public, with a 9.1/10 rating on IMDb and a 95% rating on Google.

Harom Hara: The Revolt Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film stars Sudheer Babu Posani, Rajsekhar Aningi, Keshav Deepak, Arjun Gowda, V. Jayaprakash, Sunil, Malvika Sharma, and Lakki Lakshman. The music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, with Sumanth G Naidu as the producer. Cinematography is by Aravind Viswanathan, Akshay Prasad served as the DI conforming editor, Srik Varier as the colorist, and editing by Ravi Teja Girijala.

Harom Hara: The Revolt – When & Where To Watch On OTT

The OTT rights for ‘Harom Hara: The Revolt’ have been acquired by the regional streaming platform Aha. Aha has officially announced that the film will be released on July 12, 2024. There is no information regarding dubbing the movie into other languages, and it is unlikely to happen due to the film’s poor performance and Aha’s status as a regional language platform. Additionally, the satellite rights are held by the ETV channel.

