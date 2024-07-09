Siddharth Clarifies Comments Amidst Backlash Over Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Social Responsibility Proposal

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has suggested that actors should receive permits for outdoor film shoots or charge higher ticket prices during releases only if they create videos promoting drug abuse and cybercrime awareness. However, actor Siddharth recently made interesting comments on the topic that were seen as indirect satire aimed at Revanth Reddy.

During the promotional event for Shankar’s film Indian 2 in Hyderabad, a reporter asked Siddharth if actors are socially responsible, referring to Revanth Reddy’s suggestion. Siddharth stated his past efforts, noting that he has always been socially active without any political influence. He mentioned his work from 2005 to 2011, where he campaigned for safe sex in Andhra Pradesh. He also stated that actors are guided by their conscience and are inherently responsible citizens. Siddharth assured that actors would support any genuine request from the government but do not need directives to act responsibly.

However, this statement from Siddharth received backlash from Revanth Reddy supporters. In response to the backlash, Siddharth clarified his words. Now, responding to the issue, Siddharth said that whatever Revanth Reddy is doing is a good job and that taking care of our future children is our responsibility. He added that he has done responsible work in the past and will continue to do the same in the future.

Addressing the controversy, Siddharth stated, “I fully support Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu and his government’s initiatives against drugs. If my words have offended anyone, I apologise for that.”

More about Indian 2

Indian 2, directed by Shankar, is the sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian. In this sequel, Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter who turns into a vigilante to fight corruption. The film also stars Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, with Kajal Aggarwal making an appearance in Indian 3. After a lengthy production process, Indian 2 is scheduled to release on July 12.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Beats Prabhas As His Epic Smashes Salaar’s 2.60 Crores, Scores Highest Footfalls Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News