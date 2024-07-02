Shankar's Shelved Dream To Make A Cinematic Universe With Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan! What Went Wrong?

Shankar Shanmugam, or simply Shankar, is a titan of Indian cinema. Long before “Pan-Indian” became a buzzword, Shankar captivated audiences with films like Jeans, Mudhalvan, Sivaji, and Indian, released nearly three decades ago. His mastery lies in seamlessly blending social commentary with mass entertainment. This forward-thinking approach is evident in his recent interviews.

A Universe of Iconic Characters

While promoting his upcoming film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Shankar revealed a fascinating tidbit. Back in 2008, during the filming of Rajinikanth‘s Robot (Enthiran), he envisioned a cinematic universe featuring his iconic characters. He described it as a world where Hindustani (Indian), the vigilante from Indian, would join forces with Mudhalvan, the one-day chief minister, and Sivaji, the embodiment of social justice.

Excited by this concept, Shankar shared it with his assistant directors. However, their reaction wasn’t what he’d hoped for. They perceived the idea as fantastical, leaving Shankar discouraged. “They just stared at me,” he explained. “They thought I was crazy. I didn’t get the encouragement, so I shelved it.”

A Vision Ahead of Its Time?

Interestingly, Atlee, now a renowned director himself (Jawan), was once Shankar’s assistant director on Enthiran and Nanban. It’s likely he was present during the cinematic universe discussion. While the idea didn’t receive initial support, it was undeniably ahead of its time. Today, with the success of interconnected cinematic universes, Shankar’s vision could have been groundbreaking.

Netizens Crave the Crossover

The internet is abuzz with the intriguing concept of a Shankar cinematic universe. The central characters in the mentioned films all share a passion for social justice, often resorting to unconventional methods. This shared theme could have fueled a captivating narrative.

Shankar’s Legacy Marches On

Despite the shelved universe, Shankar’s return with Indian 2 is a cause for celebration. The film, featuring Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, is slated for a July 12th release in multiple languages. This time, Senapathy faces a bigger challenge, promising an enthralling experience for viewers. Meanwhile, Shankar is busy with Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Shankar’s innovative ideas and captivating storytelling continue to hold audiences spellbound. Indian 2 is eagerly awaited, and while a cinematic universe might remain a dream, Shankar’s contributions to Indian cinema are undeniable and continue to inspire.

