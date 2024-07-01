Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi spectacle, Kalki 2898 AD, has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and impressive cast. But amidst the film’s grandeur, one unexpected character has emerged as a scene-stealer: Bujji, the AI robocar.

Bringing Bujji to life is the voice of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. This marks her debut as a voice artist, and she delivers in a big way. Lending her voice to Bujji in all five languages of the film, Suresh imbues the character with an intelligence, humor, and emotional depth that make it truly memorable.

Despite being unseen on screen, Keerthy’s voice performance plays a crucial role in the first half of Kalki 2898 AD, acting as a constant companion to Prabhas‘ character, Bhairava. Her ability to convey complex emotions and comedic timing through voice alone leaves a lasting impression. In fact, Keerthy’s performance has become a highlight of the film, turning Bujji into a delightful source of entertainment.

This unexpected foray into voice acting has proven to be a winning move for Keerthy. Her performance has garnered widespread praise, particularly in the Telugu and Malayalam versions. In the latter, she even paid homage to Fahadh Faasil’s iconic character from Aavesham with a memorable delivery of his signature line, “Eda Monee.” This added touch showcases Keerthy’s versatility and her ability to seamlessly blend humour with emotional depth.

The success of Keerthy’s voice performance as Bujji is a testament to her talent and dedication. As Kalki 2898 AD continues to win hearts, anticipation builds for the next chapter. The sequel promises to delve deeper into the mysteries of the first film, with Bhairava relying on Bujji’s assistance throughout his journey. Their unique partnership is sure to have a significant impact on the story, and with Keerthy Suresh at the helm of Bujji’s voice, fans can expect a delightful and engaging adventure.

