Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has packed a punch at the Indian box office and is minting some unreal numbers. After a fantastic start, the film remained solid the following day, and yesterday, it raked in almost 70 crores. So, within the first 3 days, the magnum opus has made a smooth entry into the 200 crore club and has already emerged as the highest net grosser of 2024 by beating Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. Keep reading to know more!

Thanks to Prabhas’ unparalleled stardom, the film managed a monstrous start, and it could be said that the superstar did his job by providing the initial boost. Fortunately, it didn’t turn out like other big releases, which often tank at ticket windows after a fantastic start. Here, the content has now taken over the audience, and so far, the response has been favorable.

With all the positive talks, Kalki 2898 AD maintained a grip on day 2 by earning 57 crores after coming from the opening day of 93 crores. Yesterday, the film witnessed a jump, and an estimated collection of 68 crores was recorded. So, in just 3 days, a total of 218 crores has been achieved at the Indian box office, taking the biggie to the top.

Before Kalki 2898 AD’s release, Fighter was the highest net grosser of 2024 with a lifetime of 215 crores. HanuMan was in second place with 201 crores. Now, with 218 crores, the Prabhas starrer has emerged as the biggest Indian film of the year. From here, the film is expected to cover a long distance, and it is expected to stay at the top until an event film like Pushpa 2 releases.

Released on 27th June, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. There are also special cameos of Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma.

