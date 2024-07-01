Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is minting money at the box office and has been the talk of the town ever since its release. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles, the film includes a large number of characters played by many other actors.

The magnum opus features several guest appearances from renowned actors such as Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, filmmaker Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and Anudeep KV. Some of these appearances had a significant impact on the audience, while others played more minor roles. Notably, those in key roles stood out, except for Disha Patani.

Unfortunately, Disha Patani, did not receive much recognition for her role as Roxy in Kalki 2898 AD. Many viewers felt her character did not add significant value to the movie. Even after the film’s release, discussions about the characters and actors largely omitted Disha Patani’s role as Roxy.

In the movie, Disha Patani played the love interest of Prabhas‘ character, Bhairava. However, their romance did not resonate with the audience, as the director, Nag Ashwin, did not focus on developing their relationship. Although there was a glamorous song featuring Prabhas and Disha, it did not leave a lasting impression, and Disha’s character quickly faded into the background as the movie progressed.

Following the movie’s release, Disha’s role was largely forgotten. In contrast, Deepika Padukone, who had a crucial role, overshadowed even Prabhas. The entire storyline of Kalki 2898 AD revolved around Deepika’s character and her performance received widespread praise, leaving Disha Patani with little benefit from the film.

The role and film could have been a career-defining move for Disha. However, that did not materialize. Despite being featured in a high-budget film with a notable ensemble cast, she did not stand out. This lack of impact underscores the fact that even a role in a major movie like Kalki 2898 AD did not provide Disha with significant career progression or financial gain.

