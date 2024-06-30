Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as a huge box office monster, and it is currently in full destruction mode. It is demolishing pre-existing records and establishing some new records during its theatrical run. On day 3, the film made a smashing entry in the 200 crore club in the domestic market, and now, on day 4, it has also crossed the mega milestone of 300 crores. Keep reading to know more!

After a smashing start of over 90 crores, all eyes were set on the performance of the film on day 2. Unlike many big event films that have released in the past, this magnum opus maintained a strong hold and on Saturday, despite a high-voltage T20I World Cup final (men) between India and South Africa, the collection were impressive. Now, again on day 4, the biggie has witnessed a superb trend.

From Sunday morning itself, it was clear that Kalki 2898 AD was going to hit it out of the park. Even before the end of afternoon shows, the film created a history of selling the most tickets on BookMyShow within an hour. It sold over 95,000 tickets, thus beating Jawan’s 86,000 tickets. It hinted that the Prabhas starrer is in the mood to cause mass destruction.

Throughout the day, the occupancy across all versions was terrific, especially the Telugu and Hindi versions. For evening shows, the occupancy hit the peak, but with the Sunday curse coming into play, a drop has been witnessed during the night shows. Nonetheless, Kalki 2898 AD has shown an impressive jump of 23.52-26.47% compared to Saturday’s 68 crores, and as per early trends flowing in, it has closed day 4 in the range of 84 to 86 crores.

Yes, you read that right! Kalki 2898 AD is earning 84-86 crores on Sunday, thus entering the 300 crore club in style. Including estimates, the collection at the Indian box office stands at 302-304 crores. With this, it has also become the first Indian film of 2024 to enter the 300-crore club in the domestic market.

Let’s see how Monday turns out to be as it’s crucial in deciding how long the Prabhas starrer will go.

