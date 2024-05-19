Prabhas has been in the film industry for quite a long time. However, it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies that gave him much-awaited success and made him one of India’s biggest male stars. The actor has a fantastic line-up of films for the next two years. But did you know the actor once thought he wouldn’t get any big hits?

The acting journey has been a challenging ride for Prabhas. Until Baahubali, he struggled to deliver hits and win the audience’s hearts. But as Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, he gave the Indian audience two powerful characters to remember for a long time. In the past, the actor opened up about his worries.

Prabhas & His Concerns About Not Giving A Hit

In an interview with DNA in 2019, Prabhas was asked how he deals with hits and flops in his career. The Salaar actor said, “My first two films did not do well and I thought I will never get a hit. However, offers were pouring in, and I got a big blockbuster. But then there was a phase when, for three years, my films were disasters. That was the hardest time. Then I had two hits and a flop. Next, Mirchi was a hit, Baahubali happened, and the last four years have been really good. Now, after Saaho, let’s see.”

In the same interview, Prabhas was asked about his decision to do only one film after Baahubali 2, which was released in 2017. The South star answered, “Actually, after part one, we decided to take a gap of six months during which I thought we will shoot for Saaho because I knew Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) will take one-and-a-half years. But after Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), I was so tired. I also felt it wouldn’t be good to shoot for a couple of months, stop and restart because, in between, I’d have to shoot for Baahubali 2. I cannot do the (different) looks or shoot them because I know the way it goes. And as I said, I needed some rest, so we decided to shoot after Baahubali 2.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it’s a science-fiction mythological drama based on the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar, Kalki. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AS will be released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The other movies that he has in the pipeline are The Raja Saab, Kannappa, Spirit, and Salaar 2.

